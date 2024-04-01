Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
