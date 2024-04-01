Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.33.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0902484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

