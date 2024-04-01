MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Up 6.6 %

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.58. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.