Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$19.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9514107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

