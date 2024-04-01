Scotiabank Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.15.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

