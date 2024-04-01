BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.46.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$864.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.4897467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

