Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.0 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of BOUYF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

