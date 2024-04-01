Wetouch Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WETH) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 1st

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Wetouch Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Wetouch Technology Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Wetouch Technology has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $18.78.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
