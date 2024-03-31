6,885 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

