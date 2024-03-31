Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $232,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

