UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.70. 3,820,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.51 and its 200-day moving average is $518.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

