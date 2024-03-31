Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

