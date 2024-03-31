Redwood Investments LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $732.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,812. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $725.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

