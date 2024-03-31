Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

