F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) Declares Dividend of $0.20

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ZTWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11.

Featured Stories

