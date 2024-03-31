Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average is $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

