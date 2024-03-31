Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

