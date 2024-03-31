AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

