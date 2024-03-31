Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of CVRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96.

