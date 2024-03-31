Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 184 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $504.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

