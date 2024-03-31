Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

