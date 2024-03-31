BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Plans $0.19 Dividend

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $50.84.
