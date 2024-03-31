Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 287,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
