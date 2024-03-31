Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $524.34. 252,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.16. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

