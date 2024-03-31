Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.51 and its 200-day moving average is $518.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.