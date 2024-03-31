PFG Advisors Purchases 639 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.70. 3,820,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

