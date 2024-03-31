Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 170,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 50,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

