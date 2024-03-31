Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $377.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

