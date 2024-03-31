iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.