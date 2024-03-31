Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

