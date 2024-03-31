AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 494 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347,666. The company has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.