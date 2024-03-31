BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

