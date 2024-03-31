Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17.
