Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA CVRT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96.
