Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4825 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EETH traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $80.68. 54,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,132. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03.

Get Proshares Ether Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Ether Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.