AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

