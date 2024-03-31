Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,696 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after buying an additional 293,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after acquiring an additional 189,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 362,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.