Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000.

NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.39. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $117.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

