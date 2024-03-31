Bank Hapoalim BM Has $362,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

