Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.01. 750,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.18.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

