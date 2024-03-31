36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Critical Survey

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Nutex Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $47.91 million 0.31 $3.26 million ($0.30) -1.25 Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.26 -$424.78 million ($0.08) -1.20

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -26.79% -30.75% -18.60% Nutex Health -18.49% -42.57% -10.20%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares 36Kr and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36Kr has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 942.75%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health beats 36Kr on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

