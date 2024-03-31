Analyzing Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Lexeo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 369.97 -$8.89 million ($0.31) -5.39 Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 643.36 N/A N/A N/A

Lexeo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entera Bio and Lexeo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -101.78% -83.90% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Entera Bio and Lexeo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.80%. Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.