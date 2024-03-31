Critical Comparison: Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & The Competition

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -3.42% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.13% -24.67% -14.70%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million -$190,000.00 2.53 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $392.22 million 17.88

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intuitive Machines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intuitive Machines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 632 719 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.00%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.