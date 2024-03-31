Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 805 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $288.03. 858,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

