Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,188 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

