Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 376.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

