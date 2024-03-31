Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.61. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

