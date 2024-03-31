Forum Private Client Group LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.29 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

