Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 320,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $106.76.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

