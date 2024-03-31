Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

